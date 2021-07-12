TS POLYCET admit card 2021 released, direct link to download hall ticket

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana ( SBTET ) has released the admit card for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test ( TS POLYCET ) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the TS POLYCET 2021 can download admit card from the official website of SBTET at https://polycetts.nic.in/

Here is the direct link to download the TS POLYCET 2021 admit card

Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana

TS POLYCET 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of TS POLYCET at https://polycetts.nic.in/

On the Homepage click on the tab View & Print

Fill in all the required details

Click on View & Print Hall Ticket

Download and keep the hard copy for future use

The admission will be made on the basis of web counseling, wherein candidates can opt for any courses in any polytechnic in the order of priority and the allotment shall be made for his/her best-preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue.