Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TS POLYCET admit card 2021 released, direct link to download hall ticket
competitive exams

TS POLYCET admit card 2021 released, direct link to download hall ticket

TS POLYCET admit card 2021:TS POLYCET 2021 admit card released at https://polycetts.nic.in/
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 02:59 PM IST
TS POLYCET 2021 admit card released(Hindustan Times)

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana ( SBTET ) has released the admit card for the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test ( TS POLYCET ) 2021. Candidates who have applied for the TS POLYCET 2021 can download admit card from the official website of SBTET at https://polycetts.nic.in/

Here is the direct link to download the TS POLYCET 2021 admit card

Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana

TS POLYCET 2021 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of TS POLYCET at https://polycetts.nic.in/

On the Homepage click on the tab View & Print

Fill in all the required details

Click on View & Print Hall Ticket

Download and keep the hard copy for future use

The admission will be made on the basis of web counseling, wherein candidates can opt for any courses in any polytechnic in the order of priority and the allotment shall be made for his/her best-preferred choice based on his/her merit and other admission rules in vogue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ts polycet admitcard hall tickets
TRENDING NEWS

Chef creates ‘world’s most expensive burger’, sells it for 4 lakh

Baloch singers’ rendition of Teri Mitti from Akshay Kumar’s Kesari wins hearts

Man springs into action to put out fire in front of neighbour’s door. Watch

Tina Ambani’s heartfelt birthday post for Shloka Ambani wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP