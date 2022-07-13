Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS POLYCET Result 2022 announced; direct link to check rank card

TS POLYCET Result 2022 announced on polycetts.nic.in. Here is direct link to view rank cards. 
TS POLYCET Result 2022 announced; direct link to check rank card
Published on Jul 13, 2022 11:53 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

TS POLYCET Result 2022: State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana has announced Polytechnic Common Entrance Test or TS POLYCET 2022 results. Candidates who appeared in the exam can go to polycetts.nic.in and download their rank cards.

Candidates can check TS POLYCET result 2022 using their hall ticket numbers.

TS POLYCET Result 2022

The entrance test was held on June 30. A total of 1,13,979 students registered for the test and of them, 1,04362 appeared.

A total of 79,038 (75.73%) students have qualified in the MPC stream and 79,117 (75.8%) students have qualified in the MBiPC stream.

The minimum qualifying marks in TS POLYCET 2022 is 33% or 36 out of 120 for all categories, except for SC and ST for whom the minimum marks is 1.

All SC and ST candidates who appeared in the exam have been assigned ranks, shows data shared by SBTET.

Ranks have been assigned to candidates separately based on marks secured by them in MPC and MBiPC streams.

