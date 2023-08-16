TS TET 2023 registration closes today on tstet.cgg.gov.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 16, 2023 11:26 AM IST

Applications for TS TET can be submitted on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The Department of School Education, Telangana will close registrations for the State Teachers Eligibility Test (TSTET 2023) today, August 16. Applications for TS TET can be submitted on tstet.cgg.gov.in.

The fee payment window will also be closed today.

TS TET is scheduled for September 15. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.

TS TET 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official website of TSTET, tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Open the online payment link.

After making the payment, open the online application link.

Enter the journal number generated at payment gateway, date of payment and date of birth.

Login and fill your form.

Submit the form and save a copy of the final page.

TS TET 2023 application fee is 400 for both single paper and two papers.

