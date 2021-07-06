Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
competitive exams

TSCHE extends last date to apply for LAWCET and PGLCET till July 15

TSCHE has extended the last date to apply for LAWCET and PGLCET till July 15, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official site at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 10:05 AM IST
TSCHE extends last date to apply for LAWCET and PGLCET till July 15(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the last date to apply for LAWCET and PGLCET. The last date has been extended till July 15, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test-2021 and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test - 2021 can apply online through the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the correction of online application data already submitted by the candidate will be done from August 1 to August 10, 2021. The hall tickets will be available to candidates on August 12, 2021. The TS LAWCET and PGLCET examinations will be conducted on August 23, 2021.

Direct link to apply here

LAWCET and PGLCET: How to apply

Candidates who have not applied for the examination can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of TS LAWCET on lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

• Click on application fee payment link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details and make the payment of application fees.

• Fill in the application form and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET- 2021) for admission into 3 / 5 years law courses (LL.B.) and TS PG Law Common Entrance Test (TSPGLCET-2021) for admission into LL.M courses offered by State Universities in Telangana State including their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2021-22.

