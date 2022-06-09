Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSCHE releases exam dates for TS EAMCET, ICET, ECET and other CETs, check details
competitive exams

TSCHE releases exam dates for TS EAMCET, ICET, ECET and other CETs, check details

TSCHE has released exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS ICET, TS ECET and other CET’s conducted by the Council. Candidates can download the official notice on the official site of TSCHE on tsche.ac.in.
TSCHE releases exam dates for TS EAMCET, ICET, ECET and other CETs, check details
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:23 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released exam dates for TS EAMCET, TS ICET, TS ECET and other CET’s conducted by the Council. The notice comprises of last date to apply for the CETs along with other details. Candidates can download the official notice on the official site of TSCHE on tsche.ac.in. 

TS EAMCET will be conducted on July 14, 15, 18 and 20, 2022, ECET will be conducted on July 13, 2022, ICET will be conducted on July 27 and 28, 2022, PGECET will be conducted on July 29 to August 1, 2022, TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET will be conducted on July 21 and July 22, 2022, TS Ed.CET will be conducted on July 26 and 27 and TS PECET will be conducted on August 22, 2022. 

The last date to apply for TS EAMCET with late fees is June 17, 2022 and a total of 2,61,616 candidates have registered for the examination till date. As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice&lt;/strong&gt;, a total of 30,941 candidates have registered for TS ICET exam and the last date to apply without late fee is June 27, 2022. 

RELATED STORIES

Similarly, TS ECET last date to apply is June 14, 2022, TS PGECET is June 22, 2022, LAWCET & PGLCET is June 16, Ed.CET is June 15 and PECET is June 18, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSCHE. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP