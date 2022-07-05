TSLPRB prelims PWT dates for SCT SI civil, PC civil and other posts released

TSLPRB prelims PWT dates: Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the dates for preliminary exams for various posts of Sub-Inspector and Constable. The exams will be held in the month of August. Interested candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website tslprb.in.

The TS Police SI Preliminary written test will be conducted on August 7, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The exam will be conducted in and around Hyderabad and nearly 20 other Towns across Telangana.

However, prelims for the post of TS Police Constable PC and/or equivalent posts is scheduled on August 21, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. The exam will be conducted in and around Hyderabad and nearly 40 other Towns across Telangana.

The exams are being held for: 554 Vacancies of SCT SI Civil, 15,644 Vacancies of SCT PC Civil, 63 Vacancies of Transport Constables and 614 Vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables.

“It is expected that nearly 2,45,000 Candidates will be appearing for the SI-Level PWT on 7th August and more than 6,50,000 Candidates will take the PC-Level PWT on 21st August 2022. “ reads the official press note.

Candidates can download their Hall Tickets for Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the Post of SCT SIs (Civil) and / or equivalent Posts from 30th July 2022. Candidates interested in the Post of SCT PCs and / or equivalent Posts can download it from 10th August 2022

Hall tickets can be downloaded by logging into candidate’s respective accounts on the official board website tslprb.in by entering their credentials. Further details regarding Hall Tickets will be informed in due course.

For further information visit the board’s official website tslprb.in.