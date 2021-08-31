TSPC admit card released for JA and SA exams at tspsc.gov.in, direct link here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has on August 31 released the admit cards for the post of Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior Assistant (JA) cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the official website of TSPC at tspsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of TSPC

How to download the admit card for JA and SA exam

Visit the official website of TSPC at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card

Click on the link and Key in the credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference