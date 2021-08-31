TSPC admit card released for JA and SA exams at tspsc.gov.in, direct link here
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has on August 31 released the admit cards for the post of Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior Assistant (JA) cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the official website of TSPC at tspsc.gov.in.
Here is the direct link to download the admit card
Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of TSPC
How to download the admit card for JA and SA exam
Visit the official website of TSPC at tspsc.gov.in
On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card
Click on the link and Key in the credentials
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference