Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPC admit card released for JA and SA exams at tspsc.gov.in, direct link here
competitive exams

TSPC admit card released for JA and SA exams at tspsc.gov.in, direct link here

TSPC admit card released for JA and SA exams at tspsc.gov.in/,
Deutsche Welle | By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 12:54 PM IST
TSPC admit card released for JA and SA exams at tspsc.gov.in, direct link here

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has on August 31 released the admit cards for the post of Senior Assistant (SA) and Junior Assistant (JA) cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University. Candidates who have applied for the post can download their admit card from the official website of TSPC at tspsc.gov.in.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of TSPC

How to download the admit card for JA and SA exam

Visit the official website of TSPC at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link given to download the admit card

Click on the link and Key in the credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hall tickets tspsc tspsc.gov.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Main 2021: Additional institutes where scores will be used for admissions

Rajasthan D.EI.Ed Exam 2021 postponed, check new dates here

TSPSC admit cards for JA and SA exams to be released on Aug 31, how to download

How to download Assam Police Constable PST/PET admit cards releasing on Sept 1
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Airport
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
India Covid Cases
Nasser Hussain
Bengaluru Accident
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP