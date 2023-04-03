TSPLRB admit card released for SCT SIs (Civil) posts at tslprb.in, get link here

Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board ( TSLPRB) has released the admit card for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the official website at www.tslprb.in. Candidates will be able to download the hall tickets till April 6.

TSPLRB admit card released for SCT SIs (Civil) posts at tslprb.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All the eligible Candidates are informed that the Hall Tickets for the above Final Written Examinations can be downloaded from 8 am on 3 rd April onwards till 12 midnight on 6 th April 2023 by logging into their respective accounts on the TSLPRB website: www.tslprb.in by entering their credentials”, reads the official webiste.

The Final Written examination will be held on April 8 and April 9 for SCT SIs (Civil) and/or equivalent Posts and 2 Papers for SCT SI (IT&CO), SCT SI (PTO) and SCT ASI (FPB).

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

TSPLRB admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.tslprb.in

On the homepage, click on the “DOWNLOAD SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent / SCT SI IT & CO /SCT SI PTO /SCT ASI FPB FWE HALL TICKET”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Key in your login credentials

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screenDownload and take the print out for future reference.