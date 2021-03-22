Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPSC admit card 2021 for non-teaching staff exam released, here's direct link
competitive exams

TSPSC admit card 2021 for non-teaching staff exam released, here's direct link

TSPSC admit card 2021: Candidates can download the TSPSC admit card 2021 for non-teaching staff posts online at tspsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
TSPSC admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

TSPSC admit card 2021: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Non-teaching staff for the Department of Technical Education on its official website.

Candidates can download the TSPSC admit card 2021 for non-teaching staff posts online at tspsc.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the non-teaching staff recruitment examination on March 25, 2021.

Direct link to download TSPSC admit card 2021.

How to download TSPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD FOR SPECIAL QUALIFYING TEST FOR NON-TEACHING STAFF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION NOTIFICATION NO.07/2020,DT: 14/08/2020," appearing under the "Whats New" section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TSPSC admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JEE Main March answer key 2021: Last day to raise objections, here's direct link

With medical team around, 4 Covid-19 patients answer MP exam

Public Service Commission Prelim exam held in Maharashtra

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2021 released for Phase 2 exam on rbi.org.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana state public service commission tspsc tspsc.gov.in admit cards hall tickets call letters
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP