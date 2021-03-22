TSPSC admit card 2021 for non-teaching staff exam released, here's direct link

TSPSC admit card 2021: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Non-teaching staff for the Department of Technical Education on its official website.

Candidates can download the TSPSC admit card 2021 for non-teaching staff posts online at tspsc.gov.in.

The commission will conduct the non-teaching staff recruitment examination on March 25, 2021.

Direct link to download TSPSC admit card 2021.

How to download TSPSC admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at tspsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD FOR SPECIAL QUALIFYING TEST FOR NON-TEACHING STAFF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION NOTIFICATION NO.07/2020,DT: 14/08/2020," appearing under the "Whats New" section

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The TSPSC admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.