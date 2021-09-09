TSPSC answer key 2021 released for Sept 6 exam for assistants, direct link

TSPSC answer key 2021: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key and response sheet of the senior assistant and junior assistant-cum-typist written exam 2021. Candidates who took the TSPSC examination can check the answer key on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The written examination for the recruitment of senior assistant and junior assistant-cum-typist was held on September 6. The objections on the preliminary keys will be accepted online on TSPSC website from September 9 to September 15.

Direct link to check TSPSC answer key for senior assistant and junior assistant-cum-typist

How to check TSPSC answer key for senior assistant and junior assistant-cum-typist:

Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, " Response Sheets with Preliminary Key - Sr.Asst. and Jr.Asst-cum-Typist in PVNRTVU and Jr.Asst-cum-Typist in PJTSAU - Notification No. 03/2021."

Key in your credentials and log in.

Download the answer key

Check and raise objections, if any, by September 15.

The recruitment drive is to fill up 15 vacancies of senior assistant in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University, 10 vacancies of junior assistant cum typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Veterinary University and and 102 vacancies of junior assistant cum typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University.