TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2023 released at tspsc.gov.in, download link here

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2023. Candidates who will appear for Group 1 Services (General Recruitment) preliminary examination can download the admit card through the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the preliminary test is scheduled to be conducted on June 11, 2023 from 10.30 am to 1 pm in all district centres. The admit card will be available till June 11, 2023.

Further the notice says, that the Hall Tickets issued earlier for the Preliminary Test conducted on October 16, 2022 which was cancelled are not valid, therefore candidates are informed to download Hall Ticket afresh.

TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2023: How to check

To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 1 Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSPSC.