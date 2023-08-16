Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Edit window opens at tspsc.gov.in, link here

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Edit window opens at tspsc.gov.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 16, 2023 01:01 PM IST

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 edit window opens. Candidates can make changes through the direct link given below.

Telangana State Public Service Commission has opened the edit window for TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 on August 16, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: Edit window opens at tspsc.gov.in, link here

The edit facility will be available from August 16 to August 21, 2023. To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to make changes in TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 application form 

TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023: How to edit

  • Visit the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.
  • Click on TSPSC Group 3 Recruitment 2023 edit window link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can fill in the required details.
  • Once done, click on submit and the application will be displayed.
  • Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1363 Group 3 posts in the organization. As per the detailed notification, the examination (objective type) was likely to be conducted on July/ August 2023. But till now no update on exam date has been shared by the Commission. The hall tickets will be available 7 days prior to the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
application form tspsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP