Telangana State Public Service Commission will open the TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key objection window on August 30, 2023. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it on the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key: Objection window opens tomorrow at tspsc.gov.in(Shutterstock)

The Preliminary Keys of the Master Question Papers was released on August 28, 2023. The objection window will open on August 30 and will close on September 4, 2023. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any, through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of September 4, 2023 will not be considered at any cost.

Candidates will have to submit their objections only in English as text box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English language. They also should attach the copies of the proofs from the sources quoted and websites mentioned as references in the PDF format in the link provided.

TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 4 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Select the question for which you want to raise objections.

Submit the proof and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSPSC.

