TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2022 schedule released at tspsc.gov.in, check dates here

Telangana State Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 4 Exam 2022 schedule. The Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Ward Officer and Auditor etc., in Group-IV Services dates have been released and is available to candidates on the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 1, 2023 in 33 Districts of Telangana State. The OMR based Examination will be conducted in English & Telugu and English & Urdu. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The time duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes and the number of questions to be asked is 150 and maximum marks is 150.

The hall ticket will be available to all the appearing candidates from 7 days prior to the examination. The written examination will be conducted in 33 centres across the state.

This recruitment drive will fill up 8039 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on December 1 and ended on December 30, 2022. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of TSPSC.

