Telangana Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2023 on June 24, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Group IV services (general recruitment) examination can download the admit card through the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2023 released at tspsc.gov.in, download link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Group 4 examination will be held on July 1, 2023 in two shifts- forenoon session from 10 am to 12.30 pm and afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The admit card will be available on the Commission’s website from June 24 till 45 minutes prior to the commencement of Examination, i.e., July 1, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

Click on TSPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The candidates have to report to the examination venue at least 30 minutes before the commencement of examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of TSPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON