TSPSC half yearly exam, language test dates announced, to be held in November

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced that the September session of the half yearly examination and language test will be held from November 7 to 11.

TSPSC half yearly exam, language test in November(HT FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These include language test for officers of all India and state services, Telugu proficiency test for all India Services officers working in Telangana and the incentive award test in Telugu for all India service officers working in states other than Telangana.

The last date to apply for it is October 21, as per the notification.

Schedule and application form.

“Applications should be submitted in advance through the Heads of the Offices or Departments/Collectors under whom A.I.S Probationers are working so as to reach the Commission’s Office by the last date," TSPSC said in the notification.

Application forms may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.tspsc.gov.in and filled in applications should be reached by the last date i.e.,21/10/2023. Applications received after last date will not be entertained,” it added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more details, visit the commission's website, tspsc.gov.in.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON