Education / Competitive Exams
competitive exams

TSPSC to release admit cards tomorrow for exam scheduled on September 6

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release admit cards on August 31 for the exams scheduled on September 6.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 01:38 PM IST
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will release admit cards on August 31 for the exams scheduled on September 6. The Commission will conduct written exam for the post of Senior Assistant and Junior Assistant cum Typist in P.V. Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University and Junior Assistant cum Typist in Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

The admit cards of all the candidates who have successfully registered their candidature for the exam will be released by the Commission on its official website, tspsc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the admit card using their registration details.

These exams were earlier scheduled on August 16. However, on August 11 the Commission announced the postponement of the exams.

“Certain candidates have requested the Commission to postpone the examination as they have to appear for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (Tier-I) examination which was also scheduled on the same day,” it had said. The exams were postponed in HMDA jurisdiction only.

Topics
tspsc group tspsc
