TSPSC TPBO hall ticket 2023 released at tspsc.gov.in, download link here
TSPSC released the exam hall ticket for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer.
Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam hall ticket for the post of Town Planning Building Overseer. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.tspsc.gov.in. Candidates can download their admit cards through their TSPSC ID and Date of Birth.
The written Examination is scheduled to be held on March 12 in FN & AN from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM & 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM).
Here's the direct link to download the admit card
TPSC TPBO hall ticket 2023: How to download
Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on TPBO admit card link
Key in your TSPSC ID, and date of birth and submit
The TSPSC TPBO hall ticket will appear on the screen, download
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.