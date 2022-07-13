TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022 released, download link here

The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited has released TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022. The admit card has been released for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) post. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination will be conducted on July 17, 2022. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022

TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of TSSPDCL on tssouthernpower.cgg.gov.in.

Click on TSSPDCL AE Hall Ticket 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 70 posts. The written examination for recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Elecl.) will be held at different centres located in the GHMC area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written test shall comprise 100 marks consisting of 100 multiple choice questions and each question carrying 1 mark. The section A consisting of 80 questions on core technical subject and the section B consisting of 20 questions on General Awareness and Numerical Ability and History related to Telangana Culture & Movement. The duration of the written examination will be 2 hrs.