Education / Competitive Exams / UCEED 2022 registration closes this week: Important points for applicants
competitive exams

UCEED 2022 registration closes this week: Important points for applicants

UCEED 2022 registration closes on October 24. The last date for online registration with a late fee is Friday, October 29.
UCEED 2022 registration closes this week: Important points for applicants
Published on Oct 18, 2021 10:37 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

For the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) 2022, the organizing institute of which is IIT Bombay, the registration deadline has been extended till October 24. The last date for online registration with late fee is Friday, October 29.

UCEED 2022 registration link

UCEED 2022: Know how to apply

  • Go to the official website http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/
  • Click on the registration link
  • Fill the application form
  • Submit the application form
  • Keep a copy of the application form for reference

Admissions to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIITDM Jabalpur are done through the UCEED. UCEED Score Card is recognized by many institutes for admission to BDes programs. 

Only those students who have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2021 in all subjects, or are appearing in 2022, in any stream (Science, Commerce, or Arts & Humanities) for the first time, are eligible to appear for UCEED 2022.

The exam will be held on January 23, 2022 and the admit cards of all candidates who have registered their candidature for the exam will be released on January 8, 2022.

After the exam is held, the UCEED answer key will be released on January 25, 2022. 

 

uceed uceed exam uceed.iitb.ac.in
