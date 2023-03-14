UCEED 2023 counselling registration process begins toady at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will begin the counselling registration process for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme today, March 14. Eligible candidates can register for counselling at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can register till March 31.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first seat allotment result will be announced on April 10, the 2nd seat allotment result will be announced on March 10 and the 3rd seat allotment result will be announced on June 10.

IIT Bombay has also released the category-wise distribution of the available seats at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur for the academic year 2023-2024.



SEAT MATRIX FOR BDes 2023-24 Open Open-PwD EWS EWS-PwD OBC-NCL OBC-PwD SC SC-PwD ST ST-PWD Total IIT Bombay 15 0 3 1 10 0 5 0 2 1 37 IIT Delhi 7 0 2 0 5 1 3 0 2 0 20 IIT Guwahati 22 1 6 0 14 1 7 1 4 0 56 IIT Hyderabad 10 0 2 1 7 0 4 0 2 0 26 IIITDM Jabalpur 25 1 7 0 17 1 9 1 5 0 66 Total 79 2 20 2 53 3 28 2 15 1 205

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UCEE 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply for BDes Admission to IITB, IITD, IITG, IITH and IIITDMJ”.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON