UCEED 2023 counselling registration process begins toady at uceed.iitb.ac.in

Published on Mar 14, 2023 01:56 PM IST

IIT Bombay will begin the UCEED 2023 application process today at 5 pm today.

ByHT Education Desk

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will begin the counselling registration process for the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme today, March 14. Eligible candidates can register for counselling at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in. Candidates can register till March 31.

The first seat allotment result will be announced on April 10, the 2nd seat allotment result will be announced on March 10 and the 3rd seat allotment result will be announced on June 10.

IIT Bombay has also released the category-wise distribution of the available seats at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and IIITDM Jabalpur for the academic year 2023-2024.


SEAT MATRIX FOR BDes 2023-24

 OpenOpen-PwDEWSEWS-PwDOBC-NCLOBC-PwDSCSC-PwDSTST-PWDTotal
IIT Bombay15031100502137
IIT Delhi702051302020
IIT Guwahati22160141714056
IIT Hyderabad1002170402026
IIITDM Jabalpur25170171915066
Total792202533282151205

UCEE 2023: Know how to register

Visit the official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “Click here to apply for BDes Admission to IITB, IITD, IITG, IITH and IIITDMJ”.

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

