UCEED, CEED 2023: Registration date ends tomorrow at uceed.iitb.ac.in, get link
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will end the registration process to fill out the CEED 2023 and UCEED application form on November 9. Candidates who have not registered yet can apply online through the official website at www.uceed.iitb.ac.in.
For SC/ST/PwD candidates and all female candidates, the registration fee is 1800. The application cost for all other candidates is ₹3600.
CEED, UCEED 2023 registration: How to apply
Visit the official websites of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in, uceedapp.iitb.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the registration portal link
Now, click on registration button
Register and proceed with the application
Fill all the required details, upload documents
Pay the CEED, UCEED registration fee
Submit and take print for future reference.