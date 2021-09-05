UGC NET 2021 registration closes today

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The registration window of the UGC NET 2021 will close today. The application forms are available on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The registration link will be deactivated at 11:50 pm tonight.
hindustantimes.com
SEP 05, 2021
UGC NET 2021 apply online

Candidates can pay the application fee till September 6.

On September 7, the NTA will open the application forms for correction. The facility to edit the application forms will be open till September 12.

Meanwhile, the exam dates of the UGC NET have been changed. Earlier, the exam was scheduled from October 6 to 11. However, in a recent notice the NTA has informed that the exams will now be held from October 6 to 8 and October 17 to 19.

“NTA has come to know from the student community that the October 10 examination date is clashing with some major Examinations that also have been scheduled for that day. With a view to ensure larger participation of candidates and to remove the hardship caused to them, it has been decided to reschedule some of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles,” the NTA has said.

ugc net exam
