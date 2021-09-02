UGC NET 2021 registration ends soon, here's how to apply

The registration of UGC NET 2021 exam will close soon at the portal of the national testing agency (NTA). Candidates can apply for the UGC NET till September 5, 2021 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The last date for submission of exam fee is September 6.

From September 7 to September 12, the NTA will allow candidates to make corrections in the application form.

UGC NET 2021: Know how to apply

• Go to the official website

• Click on the registration link

• Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

• Save the form

• Submit the application form

UGC NET will be held from October 6 to October 11. This time, two editions of the UGC NET will be merged. The exam is held twice a year-in December and in June. “Due to postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGCNET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode,” the NTA has said.

“The slots of JRFs of both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles will be merged, while the methodology for subject-wise cum category-wise allocation of JRFs shall remain unchanged,” it has added.