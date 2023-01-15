UGC NET 2023: Application process to end on Jan 17, apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will end the UGC NET 2023 registration process soon. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply at ugcnet.nta.nic.in till January 17. The last date for submission of the Examination fee through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI is January 18.

Candidates can make corrections to the applications from January 19 till January 20. The UGC-NET December 2022 examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. The UGC- NET December 2022 admit card will be released in the Second week of February 2023.

UGC NET 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1100 for unreserved and OBC categories. For General-EWS/OBC-NCL the application fee is ₹550. The application fee is ₹275 SC/ST/PwD, and Third gender.

Direct link to apply

UGC NET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the UGC NET December 2022 application form

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Key in your log in details.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of the application fees.

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.