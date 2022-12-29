UGC NET 2023: How to apply for NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will begin the UGC NET 2023 registration from December 29, 2022 onwards. The link for NTA UGC NET will be activated at 5 pm today. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UGC NET examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023. UGC NET examination will be conducted in computer based test mode. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. the test will consist of 2 papers and both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions.

UGC NET 2023: How to apply for NTA UGC NET

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}