Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET admit card 2021: Download hall tickets for Nov 24, 25 and 26 exams now
competitive exams

UGC NET admit card 2021: Download hall tickets for Nov 24, 25 and 26 exams now

UGC NET admit card 2021: NTA issues admit cards of University Grants Commission (UGC) -National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Day 4,5 and 6 of the exams.
UGC NET admit card 2021: The UGC NET day 4, 5 and 6 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 25 and 26, 2021.(ugcnet.nta.nic.in)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards of University Grants Commission (UGC) -National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles for Day 4,5 and 6 of the exams. Candidates who have to appear for the UGC NET exams on Day 4,5 and 6, can download the admit card through the official site of NTA UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET day 4, 5 and 6 examinations are scheduled to be conducted on November 24, 25 and 26, 2021.

The exams for the subjects to be conducted on day 4 are Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation /Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics/Development Eco./Business Economics, Library and Information Science, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit traditional Subjects (including) Jyotisha/Sidhanta Jyotish/ Navya Vyakarna/Vyakarna/ Mimansa/ Navya Nyaya/ Sankhya Yoga/Tulanatmaka Darsan/ Shukla Yajurveda/ Madhav Vedant/ Dharmasasta/ Sahitya/ Puranotihasa / and Urdu.

The exams for the subjects to be conducted on Day 5 are Commerce (Group - 1), Music, Commerce (Group - 2) and visual art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art) and on Day 6 exams will be conducted for Commerce (Group - 3), Tamil, and Computer Science and Applications.

RELATED STORIES

UGC NET Exam schedule

Direct link to download admit cards

UGC NET Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on relevant download admit card 2021 link available on the home page

Enter the login details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december admit card.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UGC NET admit cards released for exams on November 24, 25 and 26, direct link

PSSSB answer key out for medical lab technician, lab attendant exams

Maharashtra TET 2021 over: What's next?

WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card today, here's how to download
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP