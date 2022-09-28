UGC NET Admit Card 2022 released for Sept 30 exam, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Admit Card 2022 for September 30, 2022 exam. Candidates who will appear for -UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exam on September 30 can download the admit card through the direct link available on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the said website using their Application Number and Date of Birth and are advised to read the instructions contained therein, carefully. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UGC NET Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The notice released by the Agency reads that admit cards for candidates whose examination is scheduled for October 1, 2022 will be released soon. Furthermore, the admit cards for the candidates whose examination is scheduled from October 8 to 14, 2022, will be released well before the examination.

