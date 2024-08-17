UGC NET Admit Card 2024 released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, here's direct link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the UGC NET exam 2024 admit card on August 17, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download the hall tickets can visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live Updates Candidates who wish to download their admit cards need to submit their login credentials like application number and date of birth details. (Santosh Kumar)

“ The candidates have already been intimated about the city and date of examination. The Admit cards for UGC – NET June 2024 examination to be conducted on 21st, 22nd and 23rd August 2024 have been released,” informed the official press release.

Direct Link to download UGC NET exam 2024 Admit Card

Candidates who wish to download their admit cards need to submit their login credentials like application number and date of birth details. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she can contact on 011- 40759000 or e–mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in, mentioned the notice.

Candidates who would like to download the hall tickets for UGC NET Exam 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download UGC NET exam 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official websiteugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC NET admit card link available on the home page.

Enter your log in details

Download the admit card link

Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.

For more information, visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

