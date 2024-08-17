BHU UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, here’s how to check

Banaras Hindu University will release BHU UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result on August 17, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result on the official website of BHU at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in. The link to check seat allotment result will be out at 5 pm today. BHU UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check

As per the official notice, the candidates who have been allotted seats can submit the requisite admission fee online up to August 20, 2024 (5 pm). Candidate need to pay the admission fee/adjust the admission fee (in case of upgradation) to secure admission.

Once the merit lists-cum allotment are released, candidates are advised to check them carefully on admission portal dashboard. It is the responsibility of candidate to check CAP UG 2024 dashboard regularly after each round of seat allotment. If seat is allotted, the candidate must complete all the required admission formalities. Candidate need to pay the admission fee to secure admission.

The University will utilize the scores provided by the NTA (National Testing Agency) to calculate merit according to Program-Specific Eligibility criteria.

BHU UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result for Round 1, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BHU at bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.

Click on BHU UG 2024 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

If a candidate fails to pay the admission fee within the specified timeframe, it will be considered a cancellation of the allotted seat. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BHU.