UGC NET admit card for phase 5 out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued admit cards for the fifth phase of University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test December exam or UGC NET December 2022. Candidates can download it from ugcnet.nta.nic.in or use the link given below.

UGC NET phase 5 will be held on March 13, 14 and 15, 2023 for 9 subjects: Oriya, Environmental Sciences, Home Science, Library and Information Science, Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial Relations/Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management, Education, Psychology, Social Work and Sanskrit.

Candidates can download admit cards using their application number and date of birth. NTA has asked candidates to go through the instructions carefully after downloading it.

UGC NET phase 5 admit card.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the admit card for UGC NET December 2022- Phase V, s/he can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.