Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET admit card soon, exam begins on October 17
competitive exams

UGC NET admit card soon, exam begins on October 17

Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:37 AM IST
UGC NET admit card soon, exam begins on October 17
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

UGC NET admit cards can be expected soon. The exams will be held from October 17 onwards. Candidates who had successfully registered their application forms for the exam will be issued admit cards by the national testing agency (NTA). 

The UGC NET admit card will be available on the official website of the NTA, nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

This time, the NTA will hold two sessions of the UGC NET, December 2020 and June 2021 sessions, together in order to regularize the exam cycle which has been disturbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the exam day, candidates should carry admit card along with self-declaration form. Candidates can carry a simple transparent ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, personal transparent water bottle. Diabetic students can carry sugar tablets, fruits to the exam centre.

The exams were scheduled to be held from October 6, however, on October 1 the NTA announced postponement of the exam. “Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 06th and 07th October 2021,” the NTA had said.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc list ugc net syllabus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala: KPSC to release admit cards today for Assistant Engineer exam

Centre decides to defer change in NEET-SS exam pattern from 2022-23

KEAM Result 2021: Engineering, Pharmacy and Architecture ranks released 

SSC Results 2021: JHT, Constable, CHSL, CGL and JE result dates released 
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP