UGC NET admit card soon, exam begins on October 17

UGC NET admit cards can be expected soon. The exams will be held from October 17 onwards. Candidates who had successfully registered their application forms for the exam will be issued admit cards by the national testing agency (NTA).

The UGC NET admit card will be available on the official website of the NTA, nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

This time, the NTA will hold two sessions of the UGC NET, December 2020 and June 2021 sessions, together in order to regularize the exam cycle which has been disturbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the exam day, candidates should carry admit card along with self-declaration form. Candidates can carry a simple transparent ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, personal transparent water bottle. Diabetic students can carry sugar tablets, fruits to the exam centre.

The exams were scheduled to be held from October 6, however, on October 1 the NTA announced postponement of the exam. “Representations are being received from candidates seeking further rescheduling of the dates of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to clashes with some major examinations on 06th and 07th October 2021,” the NTA had said.