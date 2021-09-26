UGC NET admit cards expected soon: Know how to download

UGC NET admit cards are expected soon. The national eligibility test (NET) will be conducted by the national testing agency (NTA) on behalf of the university grants commission (UGC) on October 6-8 and October 17-19. Candidates who have successfully registered their candidature in the exam will be issued admit cards to sit in the exam.

UGC NET admit card official website link

“Candidates shall appear in the exam at their own cost at the Examination Centre on the Date / Shift and time indicated on their respective Admit Cards which would be issued by the NTA in due course through its Website,” the NTA had informed candidates.

On the exam day, candidates should carry admit card along with self-declaration form downloaded from the website, a simple transparent ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, personal transparent water bottle and sugar tablets, fruits for diabetic students.

“In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: ugcnet@nta.ac.in,” the NTA has said.

UGC NET is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for the award of junior research fellowship and for selection as assistant professors.

“UGC-NET is conducted twice every year. Due to the postponement of December 2020 UGC-NET in view of COVID-19, the schedule of June 2021 UGC-NET has been delayed. In order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode," the NTA has said.