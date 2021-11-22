UGC NET admit cards released for exams on November 24, 25 and 26, direct link

UGC NET admit cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for Day 4, Day 5 and Day 6 exams of University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2020 and June 2021 cycles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit cards have been released for exams scheduled on November 24, 25 and 26. Candidates can download their admit cards or hall tickets for exams on these days from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The remaining exams for the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles are scheduled to be held on 24, 25, 26, 29, 30 and December 1, 3, 4 and 5.

Direct link to download UGC Net admit cards

Steps to download UGC Net admit cards:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link for admit cards

Submit application number and date of birth

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Note: Candidates should visit NTA websites www.nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates on the exam. For any queries, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.