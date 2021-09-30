Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UGC NET admit cards yet to be released, exam in 6 days

UGC NET admit card is expected soon. From October 6, the December 2020 and June 2021 sessions of the UGC NET will be held.
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Only six days are left for the UGC NET to begin and candidates are still waiting for the admit card. This time, the national testing agency (NTA) will hold two sessions of the national eligibility test (NET) together in order to regularize the exam cycle which has been disturbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NTA conducts NET on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

From October 6, the December 2020 and June 2021 sessions of the UGC NET will be held.

The UGC NET admit card will be released by the NTA on its official website.

“Candidates shall appear in the exam at their own cost at the Examination Centre on the Date / Shift and time indicated on their respective Admit Cards which would be issued by the NTA in due course through its Website,” the NTA had informed candidates.

Candidates should carry admit card along with self-declaration form downloaded from the website, a simple transparent ball point pen, additional photograph to be pasted on attendance sheet, personal hand sanitizer, personal transparent water bottle. Diabetic students can carry sugar tablets, fruits to the exam centre.

