UGC NET Answer key 2022 for phase 1, 2, 3 exams out on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET answer key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has published UGC NET 2022 answer key for phase 1, 2 and 3 exams along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The answer key released by NTA is provisional, which means candidates are allowed to send their feedback to it, after which the final key will be published.

To challenge the UGC NET provisional answer key, a candidate needs to pay ₹200 per question as a non-refundable fee. The window is available up to October 20.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 20 October 2022 (up to 05:00 P.M.),” the commission said.

Answer key for papers held during the fourth phase of UGC NET will be published in due course, NTA said.

NTA conducted University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test or UGC NET of December 2021 and June 2022 cycles together at test centres across the country.