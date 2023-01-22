UGC NET Dec 2022: Extended application window closes tomorrow

The extended registration window for UGC NET December 2022 will be closed tomorrow, January 23. Candidates can apply for UGC NET December exam on ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Previously, the last date to apply was till January 17, 2023.

As per the revised schedule, the deadline to submit application fee is also January 23, 2023. NTA has asked candidates to ensure all information submitted by them are correct as no correction facility will be provided.

UGC NET December 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET December 2022 registration link on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and save a hard copy for further need.

UGC NET December 2022 examination will be conducted from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

NTA will issue exam city information slip for UGC NET December exam in the first week of February. Admit cards will be released in the second week of February.

