UGC NET December 2021 schedule released for Phase 3, check dates here
Published on Sep 17, 2022 12:49 PM IST
UGC NET December 2021 schedule has been released. Candidates who want to check the exam schedule can check below.
National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET December 2021 schedule for Phase 3. The subject wise schedule of UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) Phase-III has been released and is available on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.
The UGC NET Phase 3 examination will be conducted on September 23, 29, 30, October 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2022. The complete schedule is given below.
UGC NET December 2021: Complete Schedule
- September 23, 2022: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Urdu
- September 29, 2022: Commerce, Electronic Science, Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)
- September 30, 2022: Environmental Sciences, Hindi, Management (including Business Admn. Mgt./Marketing / Marketing Mgt. / Industrial Relations and Personnel Mgt. / Personnel Mgt. / Financial Mgt. /Co-operative Management)
- October 1, 2022: Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Social Work, Sociology, Telugu
- October 8, 2022: Computer Science and Applications, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics
- October 10, 2022: History
- October 11, 2022: Anthropolgy, Music, Political Science, Public Administration
- October 12, 2022: Education, Geography, Oriya, Tamil
- October 13, 2022: English
- October 14, 2022: Adult Education/ Continuing Education/ Andragogy/ Non Formal Education, Forensic Science, Law, Mass Communication and Journalism, Philosophy, Sanskrit and Tourism Administration and Management.
