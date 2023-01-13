UGC NET December 2022: Registration ends next week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will close the registration process for UGC NET December 2022 next week. The UGC NET December registration process will end on January 17, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the examination through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The link will remain active till 5 pm on January 17, 2023. The last date of submission of examination fee is till January 18, 2023. The correction window will open on January 19 and will close on January 20, 2022. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to register here

UGC NET December 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET December 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on confirm.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. In no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against such candidates who have filled more than one Application Form.