UGC NET December 2023 exam city slip likely this week, admit card next week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 exam city information slips this week and admit cards next week. Candidates who have applied for the examination can download these from ugcnet.nta.nic.in, when released.

In the exam notification, NTA had said that UGC NET December exam city slips will likely be released in the last week of November and admit cards in the first week of December.

The examination is scheduled for December 6 to 22. Candidates can download the detailed schedule from the examination website and check subject-wise shift time and exam dates.

In exam city slips, candidates can see in which city their exam centres will be located. It is different from admit card.

Steps to download UGC NET December 2023 exam city slips

Go to the examination website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Open the exam city intimation slip link.

Now login with your application number and date of birth.

Check and download the exam city slip.

For more information related to the exam, candidates can contact the NTA on 011-40759000 /011 - 69227700. They can also send e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.