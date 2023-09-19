UGC NET December 2023 cycle exam dates announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the UGC NET December 2023 cycle exam dates. The UGC NET December 2023 cycle exam will be conducted from December 6 to December 22, 2023. The detailed notification will be available on the official website of NTA at www.nta.ac.in or UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

NTA Announces UGC NET December 2023 Exam Dates: December 6 to December 22, 2023

"#Announcement UGC-NET December 2023 cycle will be conducted from 6th December to 22 December 2023", reads the X (formerly Twitter) handle of NTA.

This year the UGC NET June 2023 exam was held in two phases – from June 13 to 17 and from June 19 to 22, 2023. The provisional answer key of UGC NET June 2023 was released on July 6. The entrance exam was held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country.

Earlier, today NTA released the has announced the UGC-NET Session I exam dates. As per the notification, the UGC NET Session I exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode between June 10 and June 21, 2024.

UGC-NET is conducted twice every year (June & December).UGC-NET exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges.