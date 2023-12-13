UGC NET December 2023 exam ends tomorrow, answer key next

The December 2023 edition of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) will get over tomorrow, December 14. On the last date, exams announced in the schedule, as well as December 6 exams for cyclone-affected candidates of Chennai and Tamil Nadu will be held.

UGC NET December 2023 exam ends tomorrow (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the exam is over, National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the provisional answer key of the examination along with candidates responses and question papers.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Candidates will be asked to send their feedback on the provisional answer key. To do this, they will have to pay a non-refundable fee per question.

Candidates' feedback will be reviewed by subject experts and if required, the answers will be modified/questions will be withdrawn. Any such change will be reflected in the final answer key, which will be uploaded on ugcnet.nta.ac.in ahead of results.

UGC NET December exam is being conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode in 83 subjects for junior research fellowship and assistant professorship.

For any clarification regarding the UGC NET examination, candidates can contact the National Testing Agency on helplines 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}