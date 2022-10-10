UGC NET December Admit Card 2022 released for Phase IV, download link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET December Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for UGC NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), Phase-IV can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2022. Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their Application Number and Date of Birth. To download the admit card candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download UGC NET December Admit Card 2022

UGC NET December Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET December Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Agency has also released exam city intimation link for appearing candidates to check the exam centre. Candidates can check the other details through the official site of UGC NET.

