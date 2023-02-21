UGC NET Exam 2022: Phase 2 exam city intimation link out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET Exam 2022 Phase 2 exam city intimation link. Candidates who will appear for Phase 2 examination can check or download their Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II through the official site of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Phase 2 examination will be conducted for 5 subjects from February 28 to March 2, 2023. To check the exam city, candidates will have use their application number and date of birth on the official website.

The simple steps given below will help candidates can check the exam city intimation slip.

UGC NET Exam 2022: How to check exam city

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on Advance city intimation slip link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam city and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, candidates may please note that this is not the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.