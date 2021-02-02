IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET examination 2021 to be held from May 2: Pokhriyal
competitive exams

UGC NET examination 2021 to be held from May 2: Pokhriyal

Candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET examination 2021 can check the information bulletin which will be available on the agency's official website from Tuesday, February 2, 2021, onwards.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the "Sahitya Gaurav Samman"(HT Photo)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor from May 2 to 17, 2021, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Twitter.

"National Testing Agency (@DG_NTA) will conduct next UGC-NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship & eligibility for Assistant Professor on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 & 17 May 2021. Read circular attached for more info! Good luck to all participants," reads the tweet by Education Minister.

The examination will be conducted in a computer-based mode. Candidates who wish to appear for the UGC NET examination 2021 can check the information bulletin which will be available on the agency's official website from Tuesday, February 2, 2021, onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net exam national testing agency ramesh pokhriyal ` nishank
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP