UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key for Aug 27 to Sept 5 exam dates released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the UGC NET June 2024 answer key for the August 27 to September 5 2024 exam dates on Wednesday, September 11. Candidates who took the examination on t dates can download the provisional key through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June Exam Answer Key 2024 live updates UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key for Aug 27 to Sept 5 exam dates have been released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Candidates can also visit nta.ac.in to download the UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key.

Notably, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth to download the UGC NET 2024 Answer Key.

As per the NTA, those candidates who wish to challenge the Answer Key can do so by paying a fee of ₹200 per question are challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

The NTA wrote, “The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee. The details for Answer Key Challenge are given below.”

The important dates are mentioned below:

Duration for Answer Key Challenge: September 11 to September 13 (till 11:50 PM) Last date for Payment: September 13 (till 11:50 PM).

The payment of the processing fee can be made through through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI payment modes. The NTA clarified that no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

Further, challenges will not be accepted through any other mode.

The NTA stated “Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.”

Earlier, the NTA released the provisional answer key for August 21, 22 and 23, 2024 exam dates. The last date to raise objections against the answer key was September 9, 2024.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on the UGC NET answer key.

UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key: How to download

Candidates can download the UGC NET 2024 Answer Key can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key link on the home page.

Enter login details as asked

Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a printout of the same future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to the official website.