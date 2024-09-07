UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link to download here

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key on Saturday, September 7. Candidates who took the examination on August 21, 22 and 23 can download the UGC NET 2024 Answer Key from the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key has been released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link to download is given here.

Alternatively, candidates can also visit nta.ac.in to download the UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key.

To download the UGC NET 2024 Answer Key, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The NTA issued an official notice wherein it said “The Provisional Answer Key(s) for UGC – NET June 2024 (Rescheduled) Examination conducted on 21st, 22nd & 23rd August 2024 along with the Question Paper with Recorded Responses are available on the website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/ for candidates to challenge. The procedure for the challenge of Answer Key is as enclosed as Annexure – I1.”

Also read: CAT 2024: 10 points that all candidates must know to understand the selection process of IIMs

Candidates who wish to challenge the Answer Key by paying a fee of ₹200 per question are challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

As per the NTA, the window to raise objections will close on September 9 at 11:50 PM. The payment of the fee will also need to be done during this time.

The NTA said no challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee.

Also read: BHU introduces 300 new scholarships worth 25k for underprivileged students

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” said the NTA in the notice.

Also read: SBI Foundation’s Asha Scholarship Program pledges to support 10,000 meritorious students from underprivileged sections

Notably, the NTA UGC NET examination was held from August 21 to September 5, 2024. The examination was cancelled at various exam centres due to floods and a re-examination was conducted within a few days.

UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key: Steps to download

Candidates who wish to download the UGC NET 2024 Answer Key can follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the UGC NET June 2024 Answer Key link.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a printout of the same future reference.

Candidates may visit the NTA Official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.