SBI Foundation’s Asha Scholarship Program pledges to support 10,000 meritorious students from underprivileged sections

SBI Foundation has launched the 3rd edition of its flagship Asha Scholarship Program, through which 10,000 meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds nationwide will receive financial support. SBI Foundation's Asha Scholarship Program offers specialized categories for school students, undergraduates, postgraduates, and those enrolled in IITs and IIMs. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint File Photo)

As part of the program, students from Class 6 to the postgraduate level can avail of scholarships ranging from Rs15,000 to ₹20,00,000 in a year.

A press release issued by the SBI Foundation stated that the Asha Scholarship Program offers specialized categories for school students, undergraduates, postgraduates, and those enrolled in IITs and IIMs.

Additionally, students belonging to the SC and ST categories intending to move outside the country for higher studies can avail the benefits of the ‘Study Abroad’ scheme.

Worth mentioning here, that the application window for the scholarship opened on August 16 and closed on October 1, 2024.

For details on eligibility for each category, candidates are required to visit the official website at www.sbifashascholarship.org.

The Asha Scholarship Program was founded in 2022, and since then, it has provided timely financial support to the tune of ₹3.91 crore to 3, 198 students, the release informed.

Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman of State Bank of India spoke about the fellowship program and said it embodies SBI’s core value of service beyond banking and being an active contributor to the nation’s steady march towards progress and prosperity for all.

“We are proud to be expanding this transformative initiative to 10,000 students this year. Asha Scholars will play an important role in achieving our Nation’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” the SBI Chairman added.

Meanwhile, candidates can get in touch with the SBI foundation for any assistance via email at sbiashascholarship@buddy4study.com. Alternatively, they can also call the helpline number at 011-430-92248 (Ext: 303) between Monday and Friday from 10:00 AM to 6 PM.