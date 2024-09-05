SBI Foundation invites applications for 12th Youth for India Fellowship Program, direct link to apply and details here

The State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation is inviting overseas citizens of India, citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, and internal candidates from SBI for the 12th Batch of the SBI Youth for India Fellowship program. SBI Foundation is inviting applications for 12th Youth for India Fellowship Program. The direct link to apply is given here, (Reuters file photo of SBI logo)

Aimed at fostering meaningful social change, the fellowship program spans 13 months and provides a well-structured opportunity for fresh graduates and young professionals to collaborate with rural communities and 13 NGOs across India.

When does the fellowship program start?

The SBI Youth for India Fellowship Program will commence on October 7, 2024.

When will registration close?

The window to apply for the program will close on September 17, 2024.

Where to apply for the SBI Youth for India Fellowship Program?

Interested candidates can apply for the YFI Fellowship Program through this direct link.

About the fellowship program

· A press release issued by the SBI Foundation informed that the SBI Youth for India Fellowship will focus on 12 thematic areas including health, rural livelihood, food security, environmental protection, education, water, technology, women’s empowerment, self-governance, social entrepreneurship, traditional craft and alternate energy.

· Participants can work on any of the 12 thematic areas as per their interest.

Know the eligibility criteria:

Those interested in applying for the SBI Youth For India Fellowship Program must meet the following eligibility criteria:

· Should be an Overseas Citizen of India(OCI) a Citizen of Nepal and Bhutan, or an SBI employee.

· In the case of SBI employees, the candidate should be a confirmed officer in Scale I or II within SBI.

· The candidate must fall in the age group of 21- 32 years on the day of commencement of the program (October 7).

·Candidates must strongly commit to advancing sustainable development objectives in rural areas.

Where to report after selection?

When a candidate is selected, he/she needs to report at Tilonia in Kishangarh tehsil of Ajmer district in Rajasthan on October 5th, 2024.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Prakash, the managing director & CEO at SBI Foundation, highlighted that the SBI Youth for India program will provide a unique opportunity for urban youth to actively contribute to the development sector while addressing the challenges of rural life.

“With 10 successful editions behind us and the 11th underway, our program remains dedicated to empowering youth to create meaningful change in rural communities. This initiative is a beacon of hope for those eager to shape a brighter future for both themselves and rural India,” he added.

As per the press release, the fellowship program has made a significant impact with a growing alumni network of over 580+ individuals and impacted more than 150,000 lives in more than 250+ villages spanning 20 States across India over the last 13 years.

Impact on career prospects:

The release further informed that after the program, about 70% of YFI alumni have gone on to pursue meaningful careers in the social sector by working in Rural Development, Public Policy, Governance, Academia, etc.

Additionally, 100+ Fellowship alumni pursued Higher Studies in development domains after their SBI Youth for India Fellowship experience, and 40+ YFI alumni have started social ventures post-Fellowship.