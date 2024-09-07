Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2024: Apply for SSR Medical Assistant 02/2024 batch at joinindiannavy.gov.in

Indian Navy will recruit candidates for Sailor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2024: Apply for SSR Medical Asst 02/2024 batch(joinindiannavy.gov.in)

The registration process begins on September 7 and will end on September 17, 2024. This recruitment will fill Sailors in Medical Branch for SSR (Med Asst) in Nov 2024 batch. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) from the Boards of School Education recognised by Ministry of Education, Govt. of India with 50% marks in aggregate and minimum 40% in each subject. The candidates should be born between November 1, 2003 to April 30, 2007 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process of SSR (Med Asst) 02/2024 batch will include two stages i.e. Stage I – Shortlisting based on marks obtained in 10+2 PCB, Stage II - PFT, Written Examination and Recruitment Medical Examination (in designated centres of Indian Navy). Shortlisting of candidates would be based on the aggregate percentage obtained in Physics, Chemistry and Biology in the qualifying examination (10+2). Shortlisting will be carried out state-wise.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹60 + GST. The payment should be done through online mode.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on apply online link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Now fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Basic training for the course will commence in Nov 2024 at INS Chilka, Odisha followed by Professional training. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Navy.